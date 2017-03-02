'Great achievement' for iconic Pinnacles resort

DEVOTION from passionate staff is what propelled Pinnacles Resort and Spa to a national tourism award nomination.
Resort manager Sue Watson said to be accepted in the self-contained accommodation category was a "great achievement”.
"Our success comes from our awesome staff that are here - without them and their devotion we wouldn't be a finalist, that's for sure,” she said.
Pinnacles Resort and Spa is highly regarded as a unique accommodation experience, offering a retreat away from normal life.
The 29 self-contained apartments are creatively decorated alongside a seaside view.
The resort has scored a number of accomplishments, including winning Gold at the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards for self-contained accommodation.
While coming up short of a prize, Pinnacles Resort and Cruise Whitsundays were both congratulated by prizewinners Ocean Rafting and Big 4 Whitsunday Resort, as well as Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner.
