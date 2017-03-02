'Great achievement' for iconic Pinnacles resort

DEVOTION from passionate staff is what propelled Pinnacles Resort and Spa to a national tourism award nomination.

Resort manager Sue Watson said to be accepted in the self-contained accommodation category was a "great achievement”.

"Our success comes from our awesome staff that are here - without them and their devotion we wouldn't be a finalist, that's for sure,” she said.

Pinnacles Resort and Spa is highly regarded as a unique accommodation experience, offering a retreat away from normal life.

The 29 self-contained apartments are creatively decorated alongside a seaside view.

The resort has scored a number of accomplishments, including winning Gold at the 2016 Queensland Tourism Awards for self-contained accommodation.

While coming up short of a prize, Pinnacles Resort and Cruise Whitsundays were both congratulated by prizewinners Ocean Rafting and Big 4 Whitsunday Resort, as well as Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner.