Great Barrier Reef tops list of best places on earth

The Great Barrier Reef has been selected as one of the 100 best places on the planet to visit in the new Rough Guides travel book.

The Great Barrier Reef has been selected as one of the 100 best places on the planet to visit in the new Rough Guides travel book. Cruise Whitsundays

THE REGION'S little slice of paradise on the edge of the Great Barrier Reef is being celebrated in a new travel guide to the world.

The Great Barrier Reef has been selected as one of the 100 best places on the planet to visit in the new Rough Guides travel book.

Among Australia's great landmarks only the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru made it into the elite list.

With the coffee table book readers will be able to explore the world - from the region's reefs to the Grand Canyon - from the comfort of the couch

The photographic guide is the culmination of 35 years of travel advice from the publishing title that has chronicled more than 120 destinations around the world.

Rough Guides said the inclusion of the reef in the guide would "inspire even the most intrepid traveller”.

"(It) is a celebration of the year's most extraordinary places that must be added to any travellers' bucket list. This visually stunning, inspirational and practical guide will have anyone yearning for their next adventure to begin,” marketing manager Kerry Corben said.