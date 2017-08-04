Great captures of big nannygai

Rock walls

SOME large blue salmon have been getting caught off the rock walls.

Using live bait will greatly increase the chances of catching these fish, with garfish and mullet fillets doing the job if livies are unavailable. Grunter are still about and will readily take strip baits fished on a lightly weighted running sinker rig.

Soft plastics, vibes and spoons are working best for a mix of species including salmon, queenfish, small mackerel and trevally.

Cannonvale, Wilsons and Conway beaches are still producing whiting with the rising tide using peeled prawns. Low tide off the rocks at Wilsons has been pretty reliable for king salmon and the odd barra on both live baits, soft plastics and shallow diving lures.

Rivers

IT WAS tough going in the rivers this weekend but that should improve as the tides start to build and the week progresses. Bait fishing with live mullet and prawns or fresh strip baits provided the most consistent catches of salmon, grunter and flathead.

Working soft plastics and vibes slowly at low tide in the deeper holes and bends resulted in a few barra, and working the drains with plastics and shallow divers as the tide rises is a good technique to target salmon on lures, with the odd barra to mix things up.

Island

THE cooler water temperatures made for better catches of mackerel at the weekend. Searching for cleaner water and bait is still the key to catching the speedsters. Mackerel Bay, and Dolphin and Grimston Points provided the best catches. As with any pelagics though, they will move about with changing conditions.

Looking for current lines, pressure points and bait will be a good starting point when looking for mackerel.

Reef fishing slowed down a little. Fishing slightly deeper in that 20-30 metre mark and moving around seemed to be the trick to catching sweetlip, trout and red throat. This will improve with the building tides.

The favourable conditions for chasing red emperor and nannygai provided some great captures over the weekend and this should continue through the week before the tides start to get tougher to fish.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Reef

THE deep water at the reef has produced some really nice nannygai and a few red emperor. Red throat emperor are still in great numbers and some good fun can be had trolling for Spanish mackerel with multiple hook ups happening while fishing the shoals.

Captain Paul Moran, Sea Fever Sport Fishing

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE trade winds are starting to give us a bit of a break at the moment which has allowed anglers to venture out to all their favourite spots. Most species have fired up pretty well with reports of good catches in all areas. The shoals have been on fire with most boats bagging large mouth nannygai in record time. The Spanish mackerel have come out of their slumber and decided they want to bite properly too. Slow trolled wolf herring is producing the goods for these fish.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing