Great Dane on target in Proserpine

GOLF: Dane McArdle has fired a round of 4-under 67 to claim victory at the $11,000 Whitsunday Green Proserpine Pro-Am and take his first Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series win in his home state of Queensland.

Challenging conditions greeted professionals after overnight rain made for soft conditions on course, while a strong breeze blowing from the south-east would also test players at Proserpine Golf Club.

The Brisbane-based professional has been working hard on his game following a decision earlier this year to commit to playing more events, which paid off last Sunday in the wake of further success in Tasmania earlier this year.

"My plan this year is to play as many events as possible,” McArdle said, following what was the second Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series win of his emerging career.

"I have been working really hard on my game since the beginning of the year and I think playing more has allowed me to feel more comfortable out here.

"I hit the ball solid out there and chipped in twice which helped, but the key for me was that I controlled the ball well into the wind.”

BIG DAY: Competitors before the Pro-Am at the Proserpine Golf Club on Sunday. INSET: Winner Dane McArdle. Georgia Simpson

Jacob Boyce and Patrick Joseph completed the tournament in second place on 3-under 68, followed by Luke Paroz and Shae Wools-Cobb on 1-under 70 to round out the top five.

The Proserpine Golf Club has made a welcomed return to the Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series following a long absence with players praising the course conditions and the club for a great event.

A field of 25 professionals, including the great Terry Price, took part in the Proserpine event, which followed the Bowen Pro-Am last Saturday, with the golfers playing the Golf King Mackay Sarina Pro-Am on Tuesday. The major event on this swing of the North Queensland series is the $22,000 CMR Mackay Pro-Am, which starts tomorrow.