‘Great gift’: Anonymous donation ahead of bushfire season

A stranger has donated 11,000 litres of water to the Wartburg Fire Brigade

A STRANGER'S generous gift will make life easier for a rural fire brigade as it prepares for bushfire season.

Last Sunday, Wartburg Rural Fire Brigade received 11,000 litres of water from two strangers, Nina and Scott, who had recently moved to the area.

First officer Judy Ferrari said the gift was "completely out of the blue".

"I had received a phone call from one of the business owners telling me to go down to the water shed," Ms Ferrari said.

"I was told a couple had just moved on their property and they had a delivery of water and they didn't need it all.

"They just filled it up, away they went and now we have water."

Ms Ferrari said the donation filled half its 22,800-litre water tank, which was donated to the brigade six weeks ago from Gladstone Job Skills.

"It's a great gift to the volunteers," she said.

"It will make fighting fires in the next season a little bit easier when we have an extra bit of water and a tank that's accessible."

Ms Ferrari said both donations would go along way in helping the brigade next bushfire season.

"The more water is the better for us, especially since we've been in drought," she said.

"Now we now have designated tank for refilling appliances."

Ms Ferrari said she was hoping to meet up with Nina and Scott next week to thank them.