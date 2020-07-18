Great news for Mackay swimmers ahead of state champs

Mackay Swimming Academy's Darcy Hargreaves, Jake Mezen, Adam Smit and Tom Henderson with coach Pat Wright. The MSA team broke a 14-year Swimming North Queensland record in the 4x100m Open Men's Medley Relay.

COMPETITIVE swimming can be a lonely venture at the best of times.

To be among the very best at the craft takes years of dedication and application, often with nothing more than the thin black line at the bottom of the pool to keep you company.

But the tangible feeling of accomplishment after a successful swim meet – and being able to share in that excitement with clubmates – is the reason Mackay Swimming Academy members drag themselves out of bed of a chilly winter's morning.

Since pools reopened across Queensland and swimmers were given the green light to get back in the water, many have struggled to find motivation without a goal to work towards, MSA coach Pat Wright said.

That changed on Thursday when Swimming Queensland confirmed it had removed a qualifying hurdle for the State Short Course Championships at the end of September.

Swimmers who qualified for the 2019 event will now be automatically accepted into the 2020 Championships – meaning those who failed to swim qualifying times due to meets being cancelled this year will still be able to compete.

Mackay Swimming Academy coach Pat Wright.

Wright said the news was a big win for many young swimmers across Queensland, who now had a goal to train for.

“It means there’s a reason for these kids to train now – something at the end of the line to start swimming for,” she said.

“Swimming is not like any other sport where you have teammates around you.

“You’re on your own, and that’s a very hard thing when all you have is that black line to follow up and down.

“Now with the short course (championships) to strive for, they know what they have to achieve.”

At MSA, a whiteboard counts down the days until Wright’s charges are back in competitive action.

Each day a member comes in and replaces the number.

It has become part of the team’s process.

“When you’ve got a group of them between 12 and 15 all striving toward the same goal, they work together to see each other achieve,” a proud Wright said.

“They’re looking really good in the water and training hard.

“They’ve set their goals high and I think we’ll see some great results come out of (the short course championships).”