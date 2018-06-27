Great time for a good cause

DUST off your dancing shoes and pair them with your black tie best, as dinner and drinks with the mayor kicks off next month.

Mayor Andrew Willcox will host his second annual charity ball to raise funds to support RACQ CQ Rescue.

In 2017, $70,000 was raised for the organisation that provides rapid response, critical care and aeromedical retrieval services across central Queensland.

Whitsunday Regional Council will host the decadent evening at Abell Point Marina on the iconic Whitsunday waterfront.

The evening will start with drinks on arrival before guests are indulged with a three-course dinner, with beer and wine included.

Live entertainment from eight-piece Townsville 1RAR band, raffles and 10 items up for auction will entertain patrons throughout the evening.

A feast for the senses with five-star dining, entertainment with a difference and dancing the night away.

Mr Willcox said he has just been overwhelmed with the support from sponsors and the general public.

"It's going to be a really good night, we'll start off with some slower dinner music and beautiful food catered by D'vine Catering with a great drinks package as well, then the band will crack up and we will dance the night away,” he said.

"All the proceeds go to RACQ CQ Rescue because, while I'm in no hurry to have any of our residents in the helicopter, it is a fantastic service which helps the region.

"Over half missions flown are to the Whitsundays, which is the reason I'm so proud to be involved in supporting them, as it's a fantastic charity who really support us.

"Our sponsors who jumped on board agree and think it's simply a great cause.”

Inquiries can be made by calling 4761 3605 or email mayors.ball@whitsunday rc.qld.gov.au, tickets can be purchased online at whitsundaytickets.com.au.

Mayor's Ball

WHAT: The Mayor's Charity Ball.

WHEN: Saturday July 28, 6pm till late.

WHERE: Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach.

COST: $188.50 pp.