Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Toilet paper memes during coronavirus crisis.
Health

Great Toilet Paper Panic: Nation reacts to ‘apoocalypse’

by Staff writers
5th Mar 2020 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIES have seen the funny side of the coronavirus panic buying that wiped out toilet paper supplies across the country.

Customers bowled each other over to buy as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on yesterday, with supermarkets and online outlets selling out of the now rolled-gold commodity.

Supplies were placed even further in the s**t when a semi-trailer carrying toilet paper went up in flames on the Gateway Bridge on Wednesday night.

Whether it was smearing those who got caught up in the rush or gloating over their own roll mountains, Aussies were quick to tear into our toilet paper apocalypse.

 

 

Our latest national emergency.
Our latest national emergency.

 

Need more loo paper.
Need more loo paper.

 

My precious.
My precious.

 

Jealous.
Jealous.

 

Some people have enough for a paper castle.
Some people have enough for a paper castle.

 

Absolute bargain.
Absolute bargain.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories

Show More
apoocalypse coronavirus meme toilet paper toilet paper frenzy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

        premium_icon Ernie Dingo’s Bowen turtle rodeo

        Pets & Animals Gudjuda Reference Group showed Ernie Dingo the importance of their turtle conservation projects.

        REVEALED: Every Whitsunday council candidate for 2020

        premium_icon REVEALED: Every Whitsunday council candidate for 2020

        News Take a look at the full list of candidates for the upcoming Whitsunday Regional...

        Raiders ready for ‘physical’ clash against City

        premium_icon Raiders ready for ‘physical’ clash against City

        Rugby Union Raiders coach Andre Houston has said his team is ready to take all opportunities on...

        Prisoner runs from court, public help recapture him

        premium_icon Prisoner runs from court, public help recapture him

        News The man did ‘a runner on foot’ from the courthouse.