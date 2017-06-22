Greater Whitsunday Alliance advocating for the region

The Greater Whitsunday Alliance is: Isaac mayor Cr Anne Baker, general manager of North Queensland Bulk Ports Dr Rochelle Macdonald, solicitor Bob Bogie, director of Out of the Blue Marketing Kylie Porter, chairman John Glanville, property valuer Jordan Miller, owner of Vassallo Constructions Vic Vassallo and manager of Rose Bay Resort Paul McLaughlin.

JOHN Glanville is keen to find out what the people of the Whitsundays want.

The chairman of the newly formed Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) posed the question at the board's bi-monthly meeting yesterday and its first held in Airlie Beach.

Describing the group as a "joining the dots" organisation, he reflected on a time in the 1970s when Airlie Beach locals bucked all possibility of development and wanted the town to remain a sleepy fishing village.

Then along came Hamilton Island developer, Keith Williams, who was consequently able to realign the island as the hub of the Whitsundays, meaning many years later there are still some visitors to the region who don't set foot on the mainland.

The GW3, which has secured $500,000 in combined funding from the Isaac, Mackay and Whitsunday councils, is about fostering economic opportunity - in line with what the local communities want.

The role of the organisation is to collectively promote business and exploit grown opportunities across the three regions.

Cannonvale's very own Bob Bogie and Bowen's Paul Mclaughlin are included in a board made up of business leaders representing Isaac, Mackay and the Whitsundays.

"The GDP percentage which comes out of the greater Whitsunday region is massive and yet the government funding we receive is not commensurable with that," Mr Glanville said.

"Part of our job is to is to try and get a better share of that, and part of our job is to try and diversify our industries so when you get a mining down turn the place doesn't fall on its knees."

The alliance covers a geographic foot print of 98,000 sq/km which contributes $50 billion to the Queensland economy.

Current topics of focus for the GW3 include water security, infrastructure funding, cheaper power and in the Whitsundays specifically the development of the cruise ship industry on the mainland.

The group plans to tackle what it described as "post code" discrimination by lenders by providing a united front when advocating for investment in Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsundays.

And feedback on what the communities want is encouraged, either directly or through the regional tourism organisations and chambers of commerce, who can feed information up.

"If we can represent the region admirabley and with a strong voice governments will come toward that. Before there wasn't representation and now there is and governments are starting to warm to that," CEO Garry Scanlan said.