Green and gold for Iron Mike

Airlie Beach's Michael Kimpton will represent Australia in the 65-69 year old age group in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France, on September 8.

IRONMAN: At an age when most sportspeople are long retired, Michael Kimpton will be pulling on the green and gold to represent his country for the first time.

The 65-year-old Airlie Beach resident has been selected to represent Australia at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France, on September 8.

Kimpton qualified for the 65-69 age group when he won the Asia Pacific Champ- ionship Ironman 70.3 in Cairns.

He is one of seven Australians, and 90 athletes, overall who will compete in his class in France.

Kimpton has had a fast rise in the sport, after only taking up triathlons one-and-a-half years ago.

"When I moved to Airlie Beach from Melbourne three years ago I saw a Whitsunday Times article about the Hamilton Island Triathlon and said 'gee maybe I'd like to try do that," Kimpton said.

In November 2017, he competed in the event and hasn't looked back.

"I knew I could always cycle. It's something that's not too hard on your body. But running ... three years ago I couldn't even run across the other side of the road," he said

"And I enjoy swimming."

He said the qualification for the World Championship took him by surprise.

"There's no way on earth I thought I'd qualify in Cairns. It was the last thing on my mind," he said.

"I was only thinking about finishing and resting."

And the fact that he will now represent his country for the first time is something Kimpton said he finds "mind boggling".

"It just didn't enter my mind that that opportunity would arise," he said.

"It'll be special. Life's short. When you get to my age you've got to accept it (opportunities such as this) with open arms."

He completed the 1.9km swim, 90km bike ride and 21.1km run in six hours and two minutes.

The Cairns event was the third ironman 70.3 he has competed in this year, with others in Geelong and Melbourne in Victoria.

Since finding out he will compete in the World Championships, Kimpton has taken on a coach - James Carman - who he says has been "invaluable" in the lead up to the big event.

Carman has written him a two-month program with activities every day to get Kimpton race ready.

"It (training) is structured now to get the most of of athletes," he said.

"Prior to that I used to just go for a ride and a run and a swim. I think I'm a lot more prepared than I was for Cairns. So if I make it up the mountain in France I think I'll do alright."