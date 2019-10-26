Green group raises red flag on Clive Palmer mine bid

NEW MINE: Clive Palmer's Waratah Coal company is working towards building the ambitious Galilee Coal Project, west of Emerald.

A GREEN group has raised concerns about the “limited advertising” of an application for a mining lease and environmental authority to build a mega coal mine in the Galilee Basin.

The Galilee Coal project gained federal environmental approval in late 2013.

A notification that Waratah Coal, controlled by Clive Palmer, had renewed its 2011 application for a mining lease and environmental authority was issued by Queensland’s coal assessment hub on October 4.

However, the only public notice advising people to comment on the proposal was placed in the classifieds section of weekly newspaper, Central Queensland News, based in Emerald.

Lock the Gate Alliance spokeswoman Carmel Flint said it was “extremely concerning” that the company could “get away with advertising its intention to apply for an environmental authority and mining licence in such a limited way”.

“The mine, if built, would also destroy grazing land, underground water sources and … an important habitat for many threatened species in the eastern desert uplands region,” Ms Flint claimed.

“ … The application should have been advertised more widely.”

Waratah Coal was contacted for comment.

A Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy spokesman said under the Mineral Resources Act 1989, Waratah Coal must provide a statutory declaration following the close of the objection period that it has complied with all public notification requirements.

The notification period includes online publication on the department’s website.

“Community, landholders and the general public have the opportunity to lodge an objection regarding the mining lease online or in writing,” he said.

“Queensland has some of the most transparent and rigorous assessment processes for mining developments in the world.

“This assessment process determines whether applications meet strict environmental, public interest, appropriate land use, compensation, native title and technical requirements.”