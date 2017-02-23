Green heart of Airlie

BIG PLANS: Peter Jennings and Suzette Pelt have a proposal to beautify the Airlie Creek.

SAVE Our Foreshore's Peter Jennings has declared the fight for Airlie's "heart” is on, following a proposal to redevelop the central lagoon car park into parkland.

"At the moment the community doesn't have a heart, so this could be it,” he said.

"If you have an event or an important speaker coming then this would be a perfect spot.”

Save our Foreshore's vision is to establish a continuous green parkland stretching from the lagoon to Whitsunday Sailing Club.

Complementing this is a proposal to revitalise Airlie Creek by constructing a weir and installing a reticulation system underneath the bridge to ensure a consistent flow of water.

BIG PLAN: Faye Chapman, Peter Jennings and Suzette Pelt want to see the Heart Hotel parkland replaced with park land. Jacob Wilson

Group president Suzette Pelt said volunteers would be prepared to begin work tomorrow if the council gave the proposal the green light.

"At last we have a (foreshore) master plan, which can't be a genuine master plan unless it includes this,” she said.

"Even if the whole thing isn't done at once, we can get it started.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the suggestion was currently "putting the cart before the horse”.

"Until all of the Airlie community and council agree on the final foreshore project plans and a car parking strategy for sufficient parking within the Airlie town centre area, it is not logical to wipe out almost 100 existing car parks,” he said.

Mrs Pelt said there were over 1000 parking spots in the CBD and the parkland proposal had the support of Heart Hotel owner Des Davey.

"Now there are over 1000 car parks in Airlie including from Port of Airlie through to the lagoon park on the opposite end, the alternative carpark argument is dead,” she said.

Mr Davey agreed the plan would put the area to good use.

"The impact on the hotel would certainly improve the guests' amenity and will provide a full-width pedestrian coastal beach link for all to enjoy,” he said.