GREEN LIGHT: Business case signed off for Urannah Dam

A PROJECT tipped as a solution to drought proof the Mackay-Whitsunday region has been given the green light.

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said the 1.6 million megalitre Urannah Dam proposal would now undergo a detailed business case and environmental impact statement.

The announcement comes after the Federal Government last month signed off on a $10 million election commitment through National Water Infrastructure Development Funds to make the project shovel ready.

“The Palaszczuk Government has proven time and time again that it is serious about improving water security for North Queensland,” Dr Lynham said.

“For the Townsville region, we are funding the construction of $215 million Haughton Pipeline Duplication Project and for the Rockhampton region we are funding the $352 million Rookwood Weir project,” Dr Lynham said.

“Sunwater is also undertaking a detailed assessment of raising Burdekin Falls Dam.”

He said Urannah Dam would progress to the next stage if the credentials “stack up”.

“I look forward to a detailed viability assessment of Urannah Dam being advanced,” Dr Lynham said.

MAP: Dam projects across the region

The proposed project would dam the Broken River in the upper Broken River Valley south east of Collinsville.

The dam carries a $673 million price tag to build.

Bowen Collinsville Enterprise believes it has the potential to unlock water security for 15 active mining projects, 21 new projects and deliver $558 million in economic benefits.

The business case must demonstrate taxpayers are delivered value for money and the appropriate due diligence has been undertaken.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the Urannah Dam proposal could be a game changer to the economy.

“This dam could be an economic driver for the Mackay region with flow-on benefits for farmers, industry and community in the Broken River catchment.” Mrs Gilbert said.

“I am pleased to hear that Bowen Collinsville Enterprise has already begun sourcing engineering, geotechnical, economic and environmental advice to get the detailed business case and EIS moving.”

BCE is proposing to have a detailed business case for the Urannah Dam complete by late 2021.

Last month, Urannah Water Scheme chief executive Kerry Huston said pre-construction work on the project had now been fast-tracked to 2022.