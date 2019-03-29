Green light given for fresh council home in Proserpine

DEMOLISHED: The Proserpine council building was demolished late last year, and the site has been sitting empty ever since.

DEMOLISHED: The Proserpine council building was demolished late last year, and the site has been sitting empty ever since. Georgia Simpson

A BRAND new $9.6 million administration centre in Proserpine has the green light, after the Whitsunday Regional Council secured the necessary government funding.

The council building was damaged by Tropical Cyclone Debbie two years ago and was demolished in late 2018.

The land has been sitting vacant ever since.

Construction for the building is expected to start later this year, and architects are finalising a detailed design for the new Proserpine administration building.

The State Government has contributed $5 million, which will go towards a new, improved local disaster co-ordination centre. The Federal Government's Building Better Regions program has contributed $3.6 million which will fund the new climate change innovation hub within the premises.

In total, WRC has received $8.6 million in external funding.

A concept plan was approved by the council late last year, and it is expected the final design will be presented to the council for adoption in June.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said it will be great to see actual bricks and mortar come out of the ground later this year.

"It is great to have three tiers of government working together, with both the Queensland Government and the Australian Government investing large sums of money into Proserpine.

"I realise it has been difficult for the community, and very difficult for council staff with the dispersal of our team around the area, so this is good news," he said.

Cr Willcox said once council had the green light on the detailed design and layouts for the disaster centre and climate change innovation hub, the tender can go out for construction.

"It has taken a long time to get to this point, but we have to go through the process to meet the funding criteria," he said.

"This means not only acquitting the project money but also gaining input from the funding bodies during the detailed design and planning process."

Major Projects Director Tim Rose said when the tender went out in June, council would assess applicants and appoint a construction company, with construction expected to begin in August.

"The building will be single-story with accommodation for 127 staff while also housing the local disaster centre and climate change hub," he said.

The region's southern staff have been spread across various temporary locations, between Cannonvale and Proserpine.

Once the construction is complete, all southern office staff will move into the new building in Proserpine.