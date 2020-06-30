Menu
Mackay Brothers celebrate a try against Moranbah Miners in the 2018 Mackay and District Rugby League Women's Grand Final at BB Print Stadium on Sunday, September 2, 2018.
News

GREEN LIGHT: Premier’s great news for Mackay sport

callum dick
30th Jun 2020 2:30 PM
FROM noon on July 3, there will be no limit to crowds at outdoor community sporting events in Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement at 2pm this afternoon, opening the doors for community sporting clubs and organisations to get back to play.

PREVIOUSLY:

Footy D-Day: What must happen for RLMD to go ahead

Race to 100: The magic number for junior footy return

The Premier said stage 3 of the State Government’s road map out of COVID-19 would be moved forward from July 10 to Friday, July 3, with some amendments to the previous stage 3 restrictions.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 30: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at a press conference as she gives an update on Queensland COVID-19 Border Controls on June 30, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 30: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks at a press conference as she gives an update on Queensland COVID-19 Border Controls on June 30, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Key for sporting clubs was the restrictions around crowd attendance.

Previously, 60 people were allowed on a field at one time, in three groups of 20.

In today’s announcement, the Premier said there would be no limit placed on the number of spectators at outside sporting events, so long as they adhere to the social distancing restrictions.

