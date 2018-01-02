YIKES... another golfer legless by the 18th hole

SNAKES ALIVE: Sue Scott encountered more than she bargained for while playing the back nine last week.

A LEISURELY round of 18 holes didn't end in a hole in one - but a snake in a hole - for local golfer Sue Scott last week.

Ms Scott encountered the non-venomous tree snake while putting on the Proserpine Golf course and said she was able to persuade it out of the hole with a gentle stroke of her putter.

She posted the photo on the Snakes of the Whitsundays page where it was correctly identified by the page's moderator and accredited snake-catcher David Barwell.

Mr Barwell said in his many years of experience, he had not seen too many snakes emerging from golfing greens.

A holiday spike in snake sightings can be attributed to more people being at home, Mr Barwell said.

"The heat is not a factor; they are more active in summer but the extra heat does not make much difference to their movements," he said.

The common tree snake is, as the name suggests, a common snake of the Whitsundays and comes in a large variety of colours, including green, dark brown and the blue phase variety, according to Mr Barwell.

It mostly feeds on frogs and is usually found close to water, which is why it is common around people's homes in the Whitsunday region.