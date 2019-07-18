GREEN THUMBS: Enough organic fruit and veg for everyone

GROWING WITH PURPOSE: Bring something along to share in abundance and stock up on organic fruit and veg during Whitsunday Organic Community Garden's Abundance Day.

THERE is nothing more tasty than locally grown, fresh fruit and veg - and a community group is willing to share their harvest.

Bursting with flavour, and tended to with love and care - eggplants, pumpkin, Brazilian spinach and many more varieties of fruit and vege are in abundance at the Whitsunday Community Organic Garden.

The garden focusses on sustainable and organic gardening, permaculture and other regenerative gardening practices that encourage and use environmentally friendly methods.

On the last Sunday of every month, the WOCG hosts an Abundance Day, where all the surplus fruit and vegetables are given away to people in the community.

WOCG president Mekaela Jones said it was a celebration of all the products and food, that people were growing in 'abundance'.

"The idea behind the abundance day as a whole, is to bring people together, and to share and talk about sustainable gardening and growing food,” she said.

Ms Jones said the morning was centred around sharing produce, as well as starting the conversation around permaculture principles.

"People don't have to necessarily know about gardening, but if they're interested in it, then we invite them down to find out more,” she said.

WOCG member Paul Jukes said the key to having excess fresh produce, was to plant for the climate, and the season.

"A lot of people try to grow European vegies, but with the climate up here, you're better off growing produce more suited to the tropics,” he said.

Ms Jones said the community garden was an 'asset for the community' as excess produce was often donated to local organisations such as the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Whitsunday Counselling and Support as well as a few community service groups based in Proserpine.

Ms Jones said if your garden was overflowing with herbs, fruit and veg, then perhaps popping in to the Abundance Day could be a way to meet new people, and swap gardening tips.

"A woman had made jam, and was giving away jam last time, and someone had heaps of tumeric, it was great,” she said.