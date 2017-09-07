Green 'warm fuzzy' gets nod

KERBSIDE recycling will go ahead after the Whitsunday Regional Council hit the pause button on the project in the wake of a Four Corners expose.

A review of the policy was held two weeks ago in which the council's aim was to prevent recyclable material being buried in landfill.

A rate increase of $140 for a full year will be incurred by property owners, however in the 2017-18 financial year, a fee of $70 will be charged as the charge will not be added to rates notices until January 2018.

Former mayor and Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker voted in favour of the original kerbside recycling proposal but stated it was a "warm and fuzzy thing for the Whitsundays to do”.

"If people say 'we are doing this for the environment' we say, well no, you are not,” he said.

"If we are doing it strictly for the environment we are creating more CO2 going into the atmosphere when we have to truck all our waste to Mackay or Townsville.”

Cr Brunker said the numbers had been crunched during his administration six years ago and was presented in a report by Scott Hardy.

At the policy review Cr Brunker said he wanted to ensure the council was not paying for something that was "a waste of time”.

"We have asked our staff to physically track what our rubbish will be doing. I don't want it going to a landfill up in Mackay,” he said.

"I just wanted to make sure our recycling is being recycled.”

Areas covered are all properties which currently receive a weekly wheelie bin garbage collection but some unit complexes may not be provided with the service straight away.

Whitsunday Regional Council has considered introducing kerbside several times in recent years but finally in 2017 the council has bowed to community expectations and taken the recycling plunge.

"The time is right to introduce the service now. Many visitors from around the world find it hard to understand why a pristine tourism destination on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef does not recycle,” a spokesperson said.

Recycling contractors will direct haul the recyclable material from Airlie Beach, Cannonvale and Proserpine to the MRF facility in Mackay.

Bowen and Collinsville recyclables will either be direct-hauled to Mackay or possibly to a new plant in Townsville.

The Whitsunday Regional Council said the collections will begin on November 13.