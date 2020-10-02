Greens announce ‘tradie lady’ as candidate for Whitsunday

Business owner and self-described 'lady tradie' Emma Barrett will fly the flag on behalf of the Greens in the battle for the seat of Whitsunday. Photo: Contributed

Business owner and self-described 'lady tradie' Emma Barrett will fly the flag on behalf of the Greens in the battle for the seat of Whitsunday. Photo: Contributed

THE Greens have announced their candidate for the upcoming battle for the seat of Whitsunday.

Business owner and self-described ‘lady tradie’ Emma Barrett will fly the flag on behalf of the Queensland Greens.

Ms Barrett runs her own house painting business and has worked in both the environmental sector and construction industry.

More jobs and fully-funded healthcare and education are among her election promises.

“We are in the midst of a jobs and housing crisis, which is devastating our region,” she said.

“To get out of this recession, we need a major investment to create good, secure jobs, revive local manufacturing and transform our economy into one that is fairer and more sustainable.

“Our plan will create more than 2500 jobs for the region by investing in renewables, public housing construction and healthcare with more doctors, nurses and bulk-billed GP clinics.”

Ms Barrett also flagged the creation of “genuinely free education” with more teachers, smaller class sizes and no fees.

“Our plans are paid for by making big corporations, developers and banks pay their fair share in tax,” she said.

“I’m running for Whitsunday to fight for an economic recovery that puts people first and doesn’t leave anyone behind.”

Ms Barrett joins four other challengers for the Whitsunday seat taking on incumbent MP Jason Costigan who is running for his own party, NQ First.

Other candidates include Angie Kelly for the ALP, LNP’s candidate Amanda Camm, Deb Lawson for One Nation and Ciaron Paterson for Katter’s Australian Party.