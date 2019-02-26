Greens are rolling at Airlie

BOWLED OVER: The Men's Fours Club Champions at Airlie Beach: Russ Jackson, Bob McMahon, Shane Spann and Manny Isgro

AIRLIE BOWLS: This week has been an exciting new start to the 2019 season.

The club open day on Sunday was a combined open day and Cruise Whitsundays Carnival day.

Twelve teams came out to play.

The winning team was Vicky Spann, John Fielding, and Shane Spann who won all three of their games with a score of 6 +37.

They were each awarded a ticket donated by Whitsunday Cruises for a day cruise for two on the Camira.

The second winning team was Betty Nicolle, Ash Warland and Manny Isgro with a score of 4 + 34.

The third prize winner was Lu Rogan, Rick Brunell and Graeme Herd 4 +28.

Ladies president Margo Stanley and men's president Bob Fenney hosted the day, welcomed all players and thanked Cruise Whitsundays for sponsoring the club for this great day and for generously donating various cruise packages for the prizes.

Meanwhile, the ladies had their Open Day on Tuesday.

Visitors came from Proserpine and Wangaratta.

Two rinks of triples and two rinks of pairs were played.

The winning team for the day was Margaret Heeney, Ladda Purdie and Marie Daffara who defeated Vicki Spann, Dawn Ramage and Betty Whitehorn 17-16.

The weekend was packed with games. Scroungers finalists were Heather James, Neil Moore and Merv Stewart. Merv Stewart was winner of the day.

The men's fours club competition was played on Saturday.

This was the first year that the competition was played in its entirety on the one day.

The first-round game result Paul Osborne, Graeme Herd, Steve Tattam and Rod Howard defeated Terry Clarke, John Fielding, Ash Warland and Bob Spees 26-14.

Russ Jackson, Bob McMahon, Shane Spann and Manny Isgro defeated Tony Kelly, Kevin Jewel, John Beach Jnr and John Beach Snr 22-13.

The second round results were Rick Galea, Nik Fernbach, David Dias and Tony Whitehorn defeated Paul Osborne, Graeme Herd, Steve Tattam and Rod Howard 18-17 and Russ Jackson, Bob McMahon, Shane Spann and Manny Isgro defeated Peter Barrett, Rick Brunell, Andrew Butler and Paul Durnsford 23-22.

The final round was won by Russ Jackson, Bob McMahon, Shane Spann and Manny Isgro who defeated Rick Galea, Nik Fernbach, David Dias and Tony Whitehorn 28-18 to become the 2019 men's club champion for 2019.

Manny Isgro and his team will now go on to play in the district champion of champion event.