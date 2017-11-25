Greens candidate sticks to Cannonvale booth

Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg and volunteer Jonathon Peter at the Cannonvale State School booth this morning.

WHILE most candidates will be moving across the Whitsunday electorate booth to booth until 6pm, Greens candidate Imogen Lindenberg has set up base at Cannonvale.

Arriving fresh and early to greet voters at Cannonvale State School, Ms Lindenberg said she was happy to have a chat with voters as they decide who will represent them for the next three years.

"I'm going to stay here all day because this is the main booth in Airlie,” she said.

"We have other people covering Proserpine and I will be here all day talking to people.”

Ms Lindenberg, aged 20, is a new face for the Greens in the race for Whitsunday which has in the past been contested by Greens stalwart Jonathon Dykyj.

She said that voters only had one choice if they didn't want to see the Adani Carmichael mine go ahead.

"All the people I have spoken to have mostly been anti-Adani and that is people from Bowen and here,” she said.

"The Greens are the only party that will say no to Adani, so if you are worried we are the only option.

"It is a big issue with tourism and the reef and Adani's record on the environment.”

Voters have until 6pm to cast their ballot.