Greens marching on Airlie Beach

Peter Carruthers | 16th Mar 2017 9:30 AM
GREEN MACHINE: Cr Jonathan Sri and Greens candidate for Whitsunday Jonathon Dykyj. Peter Carruthers

THE recently endorsed Greens candidate for the state seat of Whitsunday called up some subversive support when visiting Airlie Beach at the weekend.

Jonathan Dykyj enlisted the help of the first ever Greens candidate elected to Brisbane local government, Jonathan Sri.

Cr Sri entertained the group with politically charged poems about housing affordability in inner-city Brisbane and the mining industry.

Mr Dykyj then addressed a small group of supporters who had turned out for a brunch at the Airlie Beach foreshore and announced he would be contesting the seat of Whitsunday.

It is not the first time Mr Dykyj has thrown his political hat in the state arena.

In 2012 and in 2015 he ran for the seat of Whitsunday and he also ran for the Federal seat of Dawson in 2010, 2013 and 2016.

He said he was "excited” to offer voters a choice which was not the LNP or Labor.

"We want to counter the narrative and hold them to account,” he said.

Mr Dykyj said the recent poll by ReachTEL which stated One Nation and the LNP were on even footing in the electorate of Dawson was evidence voters were disillusioned with conventional parties.

"The system is broken, you are not going to fix it by tinkering on the edges or changing the colour of the team,” he said.

Although it is unlikely the Greens will win the seat of Whitsunday Mr Dykyj said voting Green was not a wasted vote.

He indicated that voting Green sent a message that sooner or later could not be ignored.

He condemned the recent move by the Whitsunday Regional Council to spend $10,000 sending the mayor to India for a meeting with Adani and the proposed Urannah Dam.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  greens jonathon dykyj jonathon sri whitsunday

