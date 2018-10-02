Inglis ‘must go’: Star to stand down

AUSTRALIAN Test selector Laurie Daley says Greg Inglis needs to relinquish the Kangaroos captaincy after being nabbed drink driving and speeding just hours after being bestowed the honour.

Hours after being named as the new Kangaroos captain, Greg was charged by police for drink driving and speeding offences.

Former Test skipper Daley said the South Sydney star had let the game down, claiming his position as leader of the national side was now untenable.

"I'm pretty sure Greg and Mal (coach Mal Meninga) will come to the decision that he needs to step down as captain of his country. He's let himself down. He's let the game down. And he'll pay a massive price for that," Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Daley's declaration is in line with the hard-line stance Meninga has taken on player misbehaviour since taking over from Tim Sheens as Kangaroos coach.

Greg Inglis in Kangaroos’ colours.

Meninga has held Australia's international representatives to a higher standard on and off the field, driven by his mantra of returning pride, respect and passion to the Kangaroos jumper - symbolised by the "Rise" oath Kangaroos players helped draw up to define the values they want the Australian team to stand for.

That mindset resulted in star forward Josh Papalii being axed from the Kangaroos' trans-Tasman Test in April last year when he pleaded guilty to drink driving in the ACT Magistrates Court.

It also resulted in Andrew Fifita being sensationally banned from Kangaroos selection in 2016 when the NRL integrity unit had an ongoing investigation against him surrounding his public support for one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.

Inglis' position is untenable.

Daley's call was followed by reports that Inglis will elect to stand down when he makes a public statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The South Sydney star was reportedly driving along the Great Western Highway in a black Mercedes when police say he was pulled over at 2.15pm on Monday.

Fox Sports said he was clocked speeding by stationary highway patrol officers outside of Lithgow.

NRL star Greg Inglis in Dubbo for the Koori Knockout. DARKEYE PHOTOGRAPHY

Police then performed a roadside blood alcohol breath test on the driver, which allegedly returned a positive result.

Inglis was then taken to Lithgow Police Station where he underwent a breath analysis, which allegedly returned a reading of 0.085.

Inglis, 31, was returning to Sydney from Dubbo where he had been playing in the Koori Knockout rugby league tournament.

"The driver was issued a field court attendance notice for mid-range drink driving and issued a traffic infringement notice for exceed speed," a police statement said.

Inglis had his license suspended and is scheduled to appear in Lithgow Local Court on November 22.

Earlier on Monday Inglis was named the new captain of the Kangaroos for Tests against New Zealand and Tonga in Auckland later this month.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga chose him to succeed long-time skipper Cameron Smith and lead a 19-man squad missing nine members of last year's World Cup-winning team.

- with AAP