Grey nomads, listen up: New free RV park to draw in visitors

Whitsunday Regional Council customer experience director Adam Hagy, Cr John Collins, Cr Jan Clifford, Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Ron Petterson at the opening of the new RV Park in Proserpine. Deborah Friend

THE long-awaited opening of an RV park in Proserpine took place yesterday.

The park, located just behind St Catherine's Church with access to the Main St, is also easily accessible from the Bruce Highway.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said at the park opening it was all about "location, location, location”.

"The RV park is located right off the Main St, which is one street off the highway,” he said.

"It's a brand new facility, allowing people to stay for 48 hours, and it's just part of our ongoing commitment to allowing more people to come to Proserpine and stay for free.

"Some people might want to stay just for one day to visit the shops in the Main Street, and if they want to stay longer and enjoy the rest of the region there's the facilities at Lake Proserpine and plenty of caravan parks.

"We've been looking for a suitable site ever since I've been on council and this is an ideal location and the park is very good for the region's economy.”

Cr John Collins said the park, which is for fully self-contained vehicles (there is no power or showers), was part of the Proserpine Master Plan.

"We looked at all different locations and this is the best one, as it is close to town, and, along with the Lake Proserpine and Main St upgrades, the park is part of the Proserpine Master Plan. People asked for it and we are delivering.”

The park is located in what used to be the playing field of the old St Catherine's School (which has been relocated).

There are rubbish bins, recycling bins and potable water available.

There are no showers or toilets but travellers can use the public toilets across the road at Pioneer Park.

The new RV park will be marketed to the travelling community on Facebook and there is a sign in the Main Street pointing RVs in the right direction.

A large sign on the Bruce Highway is due to be erected in the new year.