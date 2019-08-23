Greyhound trainer allegedly set 'man traps' at house

DISQUALIFIED greyhound trainer Anthony Hess has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with unlawfully setting a man trap at his home in Camira.

Senior Prosecutor Cecelia Bernardin said Hess faces six charges including a new one.

The new Crown charge (which replaces a discontinued charge) alleges between August 16, 2018, and March 21, 2019, Hess unlawfully used explosives.

Anthony Charles Hess is also charged with not having the required authority to possess explosives; possession of dangerous drugs, setting man traps between August 16, 2018 and March 21, 2019; stealing at Booval on January 1; and breaching a bail condition.

Hess, clad in a bright red shirt, told Magistrate Andy Cridland he would seek legal advice.

Hess said a lawyer had just withdrawn his representation of him , and that he has police body-worn camera footage of a raid at his house on August 16.

"The device was in my ceiling. So it was in my ceiling well before August 16," he told the court.

Mr Cridland said he could take that matter up with his new legal representative.

He adjourned the matters to September 11.

In June, the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) found 44-year-old Hess guilty of six prohibited substances breaches of the Rules of Racing and disqualified him for six years.

The breaches relate to the presentation of two greyhounds he trained with prohibited substances in their systems when they raced in July and August 2018.

Hess was suspended under the QRIC licensing standard until October 2, 2024.