Dad slams ‘reckless’ Snapchat crash girls

Lee McNeill said it was 'reckless' of the girls to distract one another while driving.

Lee McNeill said it was 'reckless' of the girls to distract one another while driving.

Shania McNeill's grieving father has said the horrifying footage of his daughter revving her car and crossing double lines into traffic moments before her death was "reckless".

Lee McNeill said hearing the news his first born daughter, 21, had been killed in a head-on collision west of Sydney will haunt him forever.

"It was that knock at the door that every parent dreads … you know three-thirty, four o'clock in the morning, that pounding on the door, that sound down the hall … it's going to haunt me for the rest of my life," Mr McNeill told 9 News last night.

In a sad twist, Shania's mother, Tennille McNeill, is due to give birth to her fifth sibling today.

"(It) should be a happy time. Shania was going to come up here so we could be a full family again.

"She was talking a lot about coming back home, we wanted her home, we so desperately wanted her back home, we missed her so much."

"(Tennille is) a complete mess, she is our first born, we're having our last right now.

"I never knew it was possible to feel anything like this.

"I just wish I could have told her I love her."

The shocking video from Snapchat shows McNeill revving the car.

Police are now investigating the Snapchat video filmed in the car, which shows Shania driving the Suzuki. Posted around the same time as the accident, Shania can be heard revving the engine, while the camera pans to oncoming headlights.

A passenger can be heard loudly screaming, "Shania!"

Shania then momentarily changes expression from looking excited, to shocked and frightened, before the camera pans to the ground and the video cuts out.

The car was involved in a head-on collision with a Nissan Micra in Berkshire Park on Sunday morning. When police arrived about 1.15am, members of the public were trying to assist victims of the crash. By the time paramedics arrived, Shania had already died.

"I think it was reckless of them all to be sort of distracting each other," Mr McNeill said of the disturbing video.

The video was posted to Snapchat by Shania's friend Faeda Hunter, who was in the front seat of the Suzuki that crashed on Sunday morning, killing Shania, 21, and injuring five others.

Hazel Wildman wrote off her own Suzuki before the fatal accident with Shania.

"I'm sure in hindsight those people regret doing that," said Michael Corboy, NSW Police Assistant Commissioner.

"The message needs to get through to the community, it needs to get through to the people driving the car as well as passengers and anyone else in the car that it's unacceptable."

Police are now investigating the Snapchat videos as a key piece of evidence.

They haven't ruled out the possibility of drugs and alcohol being involved in the accident.

As they recovered in hospital, Ms Hunter and another passenger in the Suzuki, Hazel Wildman, posted selfies in their hospital beds.

It has now emerged that Ms Wildman wrote off her own car, a Suzuki Vitara, after a series of other accidents before the fatal crash with Shania. Ms Wildman had previously been sacked from her job at a dog kennel for "too much partying".

Ms Wildman had a habit of sharing her wild weekend activities on Snapchat before phoning into work Monday, telling her boss she didn't feel well.

"There were these photos on Snapchat … we saw what happened," her former colleague said yesterday.

Faeda Hunter posted Snapchats of Shania from the passenger seat of the car.

According to more Snapchat footage acquired by The Daily Telegraph, the girls' tragic night began as partying and escalated into wild, fatal antics on the road.

The girls can be seen goofing in a bathroom and singing along to loud music. Shania can be seen sipping heartily from a can inside a car in part of the video.

As the video continues, the girls are in the Suzuki with Shania driving, appearing to rev the engine and swearing at the GPS while music plays loudly.

Ryan Archer, who shared the video on his Facebook, told The Daily Telegraph he was abused online for posting the video.

"I'll take the hatred for this to be seen for what it is, it is not an accident," he said.

"If making this public saves even one single life then its worth it, no more lives need to be lost."