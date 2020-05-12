Menu
A man was charged with breaching a suspended sentence after being caught with drugs in his system while driving.
Crime

Grieving nephew in court for drug driving

Steph Allen
12th May 2020 11:00 AM
A WHITSUNDAY man who lost his uncle in a fatal traffic crash felt he had not had a chance to grieve before he had to appear in Mackay Supreme Court for drug driving.

Dyllan Clarkson breached a suspended jail term in December last year for driving while high on ice.

The 28 year old’s barrister Matt Heelan said his client was dealing with a loss in the family, after his maternal uncle died in a car crash that claimed two lives on April 24 at Lethebrook.

“He hasn’t had an opportunity to grieve. He’s understandably feeling flustered,” Mr Heelan said.

“He’s keeping his family together… and has no intent of using drugs.”

In April 2016, Clarkson was jailed for four years and three months, suspended after 12 months for drug trafficking.

The remaining term of imprisonment will hang over his head for four years and three months. He was also placed on probation.

The court heard Clarkson had lost his job at the time due to a failed drug test, but believed he would be able to complete his apprenticeship in Prosperine after hand surgery.

“You did seem to heed warnings to stay away from drugs,” Justice Graeme Crow said.

“My concern is that you didn’t listen as much as you should have.

“How many chances do you get?”

Justice Crow warned the defendant that using drugs would result in a bleak future.

Clarkson received six months of a suspended sentence with immediate parole release.

