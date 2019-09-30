Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grim discovery three days after fatal crash

by Sarah Matthews
30th Sep 2019 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found dead in his car several days after crashing into a gully in Far North Queensland.

According to police, the 47-year-old Cooktown man had been driving from Cooktown to Cairns in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car left the road on a bend and crashed into a gully.

He was found by a member of the public around 2km south of the Byrestown Range rest area on Sunday afternoon, three days after the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest the 47-year-old died as a result of injuries from the crash.

cooktown fatal crash

Top Stories

    'Business as usual' as Costigan's party hits milestone

    premium_icon 'Business as usual' as Costigan's party hits milestone

    Politics ‘It’s not everyday someone wakes up and over their cornflakes decides to start a new political party’

    Is this the Whitsundays best hardware store?

    premium_icon Is this the Whitsundays best hardware store?

    News Back to back wins have sealed success for this local hardware.

    ‘Living in fear’: Qld to have its say on radical activists

    premium_icon ‘Living in fear’: Qld to have its say on radical activists

    Politics ‘We have businesses needing to spend over $70,000 to try and protect themselves...

    World Championships a buzz for local ironman

    premium_icon World Championships a buzz for local ironman

    Athletics 'I was gobsmacked. You don't experience that elsewhere.'