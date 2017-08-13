24°
Grinspoon deliver at Magnums

Peter Carruthers | 13th Aug 2017 11:01 AM
Grinspoon performed Magnums Hotel on Saturday.
Grinspoon performed Magnums Hotel on Saturday.

THE cleaners of Magnums Hotel are still mopping sweat from the floor of the pit after what only can be described as an all out raucous set by post punk legends Grinspoon.

Twenty years ago the four teenage kids form Lismore released the album Guide to Better Living.

In Airlie Beach on Saturday night they played the record back to back with all the intensity and ferociousness that they used to back in the day.

In my CD collection, Guide To Better Living was nestled between the likes of Mass Appeal's No Body Likes a Thinker, all the Hard Ons releases of the early 90s and the Splatter Head's Ink of a Mad Man's Pen.

Grinspoon perform Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.
Grinspoon perform Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

And though there was a reluctance to embrace the album, because of the band's association with mainstream radio - they won a Triple J Unearthed competition in 1995 - it still got its fair share of spins and was one of those releases which provided a soundtrack to my early 20s.

Grinspoon on Saturday night packed in from all sides, with punters of all kinds, did more than deliver a token regional rendition of all the classics from Guide to Better Living.

Grinspoon perform Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.
Grinspoon perform Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

With spitting fury in a sweat drenched pit the lads in a super tight performance gave it their all.

Thongs were flying through the air and in a return to the early days before crowd barriers, crowd surfers rode a swell of stinking bodies in a show that will not be soon forgotten.

Grinners united new converts on the balconies dancing like it was a Kanye West show to the flannel clad bogans going psyco in the pit.

Mid way through the set the band left the stage.

Grinspoon perform Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.
Grinspoon perform Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach.

Front man, Phil Jamieson, returned clad in white shirt buttoned at the neck and an acoustic guitar for a solo number before being joined by the band to bash out Chemical Heart and Lost Control.

Grinners left the packed house with More Than You Are to which the crowd responded with a surge of high energy love.

grinners grinspoon magnums hotel post punk whitsundays

