Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The post shared to the Animals are people, too. Facebook page.
The post shared to the Animals are people, too. Facebook page. Contributed
News

Groom MP slams sharing of 'fake news'

Tobi Loftus
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GROOM MP John McVeigh has slammed political opponents sharing "fake news" during the election campaign.

Late last week a post circulated on social media saying 200 hundred vegan activists would invade Toowoomba business' and throw paint at customers. The post was a fake, created by satirical page Animals are people, too.

"I was getting inquiries, people were up in arms, people were scared," Dr McVeigh said.

"This was crap, it was only upsetting people.

"We've focussed on animal activists over the last few weeks. Toowoomba and the Darling Downs has the highest concentration of intensive livestock production in the country. We're sensitive to this kind of rubbish any way and for fake news to come in over the top has done no one any favours."

The post was shared over 950 times, with five thousands of comments on it.

One of those people who shared the post, originally believing it to be true, was Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party candidate Perry Adrelius.

"We have been advised that this particular page is supposed to be satirical, but in any case we investigated the page and feel that it is still presented in a very disturbing fashion," Mr Adrelius wrote after the page had been called out as fake news.

"We encourage people to remain vigilant."

Dr McVeigh said during an election campaign "enthusiastic candidates" often got "over excited and jump at shadows".

"They react to fake news and don't check the facts," he said.

"Whoever they are, candidates need to focus on facts and ensure we're having good robust debates and not getting sucked in by fake news."

As expected, there were no animal activist protests in Toowoomba yesterday, which the original fake post said there would be.

More Stories

editors picks fake news john mcveigh vegan activism
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Sculptures a work of art

    premium_icon Sculptures a work of art

    News Sculptures which will form part of an underwater display are on show on land first.

    Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

    premium_icon Woman crashed car but told police had been stolen

    Crime Driver who crashed into Aurizon shed faces court.

    Recycle: Local charity working with big business

    Recycle: Local charity working with big business

    News Local charity has partnered with big business.