Groovin the Moo line-up announced
THE line-up for Groovin The Moo 2019 has today been released, with a raft of homegrown and international acts set to play at regional centres around the country in April and May.
Here's the full line-up, in alphabetical order:
A$AP Twelvyy (USA)
Angie McMahon
Aurora (Norway)
Billie Eilish (USA)
Carmouflage Rose
Coolio (USA)
Crooked Colours
DMA'S
Duckwrth (USA)
Fisher
Flosstradamus (USA)
G Flip
Haiku Hands
Hermitude
Hilltop Hoods
Holy Holy
Jack River
Just A Gent
MØ (Denmark)
Nick Murphy
Nicole Millar
Regurgitator
Rejjie Snow (Ireland)
Sofi Tukker (USA)
Spinderella (USA)
Thelma Plum
TOKiMONSTA (USA)
Trophy Eyes
And here are the dates of the festival:
Friday 26 April
Saturday 27 April
Sunday 28 April
Saturday 4 May
Prince of Wales Showground, Bendigo
Sunday 5 May
Murray Sports Complex, Townsville
Saturday 11 May
Tickets for Wayville, Maitland and Canberra on sale 8am Thursday January 31, while tickets for Bendigo, Townsville and Bunbury go on sale 8am the next day, Friday, 1 February.