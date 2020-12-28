Grounded flights from Sydney given green light to go ahead

Flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport will continue as scheduled. Picture: Supplied

Flights into the Whitsundays that were set to be canned are now back to running as usual as the region welcomes southerners seeking an escape.

On Wednesday, a Whitsunday Coast Airport spokesman confirmed Jetstar flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport on December 26 and January 2, 5 and 7 had been cancelled.

However, the January flights will now go ahead as scheduled.

The Boxing Day arrival is now the only flight that was affected by the cancellations.

It is understood Virgin Australia flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport are continuing as scheduled.

The original flight cancellations were due to changes in quarantine restrictions for travellers from New South Wales.

NSW recorded five locally acquired cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Monday with an additional nine cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Four of the cases were linked to the Avalon cluster, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 126.