Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport will continue as scheduled. Picture: Supplied
Flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport will continue as scheduled. Picture: Supplied
Travel

Grounded flights from Sydney given green light to go ahead

Laura Thomas
28th Dec 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Flights into the Whitsundays that were set to be canned are now back to running as usual as the region welcomes southerners seeking an escape.

On Wednesday, a Whitsunday Coast Airport spokesman confirmed Jetstar flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport on December 26 and January 2, 5 and 7 had been cancelled.

However, the January flights will now go ahead as scheduled.

The Boxing Day arrival is now the only flight that was affected by the cancellations.

More stories

Prime Port of Airlie real estate set for subdivision

REVEALED: How long patients are waiting in the ER

Where you can farewell 2020 with a bang in the Whitsundays

It is understood Virgin Australia flights from Sydney to Whitsunday Coast Airport are continuing as scheduled.

The original flight cancellations were due to changes in quarantine restrictions for travellers from New South Wales.

NSW recorded five locally acquired cases of COVID-19 from Sunday to Monday with an additional nine cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Four of the cases were linked to the Avalon cluster, bringing the total number of cases in the outbreak to 126.

flight cancellations flights flights recommence jetstar whitsunday whitsunday coast airport
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ergon reveals cause of mass pre-Christmas power outages

        Premium Content Ergon reveals cause of mass pre-Christmas power outages

        Community Residents and tourists were left sweating after two outages in less than 24 hours.

        REVEALED: How long patients are waiting in the ER

        Premium Content REVEALED: How long patients are waiting in the ER

        Health A report has shed light on how long Whitsunday and Mackay residents are waiting for...

        A home among the gumtrees with an airfield out the back

        Premium Content A home among the gumtrees with an airfield out the back

        People and Places Meet Garry. He’s building a pilot’s playground north of Mackay with 70 two-hectare...

        Bowen swim teacher takes out state crown

        Premium Content Bowen swim teacher takes out state crown

        Swimming After weathering the cyclone and now COVID, this teacher’s determination was...