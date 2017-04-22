Group helps boat owners for 'carton of beer'

THE TEAM: Tim White, Kade Mas, Jordan Verrell, Luke Martin Purdy, Ash Dunn, William Kent, Mason Vickers and Dan Degley with Jayde Towes (front) removing a boat at Cannonvale Beach on Saturday.

IF THERE'S one thing the Whitsundays needs right now it's a helping hand and one group from Western Australia has been doing just that by helping stuck boat owners across the coast.

Luke Martin Purdy and his team from Geographe Marine Salvage and Rescue have had their equipment trucked 6000km to get to the Whitsundays and they haven't stopped working since.

Working at Cannonvale Beach on Saturday, at one point they had their truck and excavator stuck in the mud but with some helps from Banks Transport and Earthmoving, they safely removed a vessel from the mangroves which they say should now be able to float with the tides.

"We got the job done,” Mr Purdy said.

"We were pressed hard by the tides.

"The machines don't like the mangroves. There's no substance underneath. At one point we had the truck down to the top of its wheels and the excavator right down to the base of its body.

"We managed to get it out without damaging the boat at all.

"It was pretty hectic but we got it.”

The salvage effort at Cannonvale Beach on Saturday. Dane Lillingstone

Mr Purdy was in Indonesia when he started getting calls from insurance companies to get his team and gear to the Whitsundays.

After "packing his life into two semi trailers” Mr Purdy and his team made the trek from Bussleton, south of Perth and two weeks ago they started salvaging.

"These guys have all followed me from the west. We're a really tight group. Most of them went to school with each other,” he said.

There job isn't over yet and Mr Purdy says he might never leave.

"I'll help for as long as I can, for as much as I can. that's my plan,” he said.

"I might be here forever.

"(Some of) those people have got nothing. They lost their house, they lost their boat, we managed to get a crane for one guy for $1500, we know its $10,000, so for our part of it, throw in a carton of beer and we'll do the job.

"We do insurance jobs, but we also do as much as we can for the man who's not insured. We'll do that for a carton of beer all day long.”

The salvage effort at Cannonvale Beach on Saturday. Dane Lillingstone

Mr Purdy said he was amazed at the spirit shown by the Whitsunday community.

"To watch this community be bashed to bits then come back together, I'm honoured to be part of that,” he said.

"Everyone we've met here has been so helpful. We've met the most helpful people ever.”