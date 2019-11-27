Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates. They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.
Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates. They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.
News

Women missing for 10 days in Outback

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
27th Nov 2019 1:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SEARCH and rescue operation is underway for a group of people who have been missing in Central Australia for 10 days.

The daughter of one of those missing put out a plea on Facebook on Tuesday night, saying relatives of the group have not heard from them since Monday, November 18.

Police were alerted to the missing trio on Saturday November 23.

Police began an aerial search of Stuarts Well and Owen Springs on Tuesday.

They were expected to go for an afternoon trek somewhere just outside of Alice Springs.

Alice Springs locals Claire Hockridge, 46, and Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, were travelling together in a white Mitsubishi Triton 4WD crewmen with SA number plates.

They were also travelling with a South Australian man named Phu Tran, 40, who is also reported as missing.

The group was also travelling with a white marked American staffy called Raya.

A spokeswoman said police held concerns for the group as it was unusual for them not to be in contact with family members.

Cops encourage anyone who may have information which may assist with investigations to contact them.

claire hockridge missing phu tran search and rescue tamra mcbeath-riley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tender awarded for massive $55m Shute Harbour rebuild

        premium_icon Tender awarded for massive $55m Shute Harbour rebuild

        Council News The tender for the rebuild of Shute Harbour terminal and seawall has been awarded.

        • 27th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
        Jet Mo bros: Help them support a cause close to many hearts

        Jet Mo bros: Help them support a cause close to many hearts

        News "We all have so many important boys and men in our lives"

        Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        premium_icon Mines Minister clears way for crucial safety laws

        News Mines Minister Anthony Lynham speaks on plan to bring in industrial manslaughter...

        Warm up the vocal cords, carols are coming to town

        premium_icon Warm up the vocal cords, carols are coming to town

        News Carols by the Beach is set to fill the Airlie Foreshore with song.