Group of men enter home before being chased by owner

SEVEN men have entered a Richmond Rd property in Bowen while the owner was home.

Police said the owner saw the group of men jump his fence before entering the home through the garage door on October 2 about 8am.

Headlights of a vehicle driving past at the time startled the men and they scattered on foot, prompting the resident to give chase, police said.

Police said despite patrols in the immediate area, the men hadn't been located.

Investigations continue, but no items have been confirmed as stolen.

Police ask for anyone in the area with access to a residential CCTV system to check their recordings for this time period.

Anyone who has information that could assist is also encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

When thieves are seeking an opportunity to enter a home, they methodically check every possible point of entry from all sides.

This includes pet doors, windows, balconies as well as regular doors and garage doors.

Police urged residents to lock their homes when unattended, and during the night.

They also reminded community members that if they witnessed any suspicious activity, regardless of the location or the time, to report the matter to police immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901921832