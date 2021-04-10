Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue have rescued a crew near Parker Reef in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Group saved from sinking boat off Mackay Whitsundays coast

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@news.com.au
10th Apr 2021 8:33 AM
A helicopter crew has rescued four people stuck on a sinking boat off the coast between Mackay and the Whitsundays.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said a team was called to the vessel near Parker Reef, 88km northeast of Mackay, after an EPIRB was activated at first light Saturday morning.

She said three men and a woman were winched up into the helicopter and taken to the Mackay Airport.

“All four on board were absolutely fine, they were just exhausted,” the RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

She said the boat was a 6m fibreglass vessel and would likely need salvaging.

