Group saved from sinking boat off Mackay Whitsundays coast
A helicopter crew has rescued four people stuck on a sinking boat off the coast between Mackay and the Whitsundays.
An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said a team was called to the vessel near Parker Reef, 88km northeast of Mackay, after an EPIRB was activated at first light Saturday morning.
She said three men and a woman were winched up into the helicopter and taken to the Mackay Airport.
‘I was just glad we didn’t sink to the bottom of the ocean’
“All four on board were absolutely fine, they were just exhausted,” the RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.
She said the boat was a 6m fibreglass vessel and would likely need salvaging.
