Growers breathe sigh of relief as monsoon drenches Bowen

Intense rainfall over the last few days has got the Don River flowing and farmers jumping for joy. Kyle Evans

TORRENTIAL rain caused by a monsoon has left Bowen farmers jumping for joy ahead of what is now looking like a promising 2019.

Hundreds of millimetres of rain has been dumped across North Queensland, with more expected heading into the weekend. With the Don River again flowing, farmers say the rain will replenish water supplies, provide food for cattle, and improve growing conditions for the coming season.

Citing the old saying 'mud is money,' Bowen grazier Laraine Smith couldn't be happier after enduring a drought plagued 2018.

"It's absolutely fantastic, sometimes during January it's a very dry month so this is setting us up for the year really well,” she said.

"Not only will we have green grass but this rain will fill all the dams and the creeks, so that will definitely help with our water supply for later in the year as well.”

Mrs Smith said for years January had been known for monsoons but they had abandoned Bowen over the last decade. She said the increased water supply means more grass which in turn means more food for their cattle.

"It means that our cattle will be fatter and in much better condition when we sell them to the meat works,” she said.

Bowen mango grower Gary Martin who is fresh off another busy season said January falls were important because without them you struggled for the rest of the year. He said the replenishment of underground aquifers increases water allocations, which reduces pressure on farmers.

"For our tree crops these sort of moisture levels are excellent and these summer months are the growing season for our orchids and it will put them in good stead,” he said.

"The spread of rain and amount of rain has got to be a great bonus for many sections of the community.”

Mr Martin said some sunshine soon would be nice but for now he was happy to enjoy the rain while it lasts.

Bowen vegetable grower Jamie Jurgens said rain this time of year filled up the soil with moisture so it did not take as much water to irrigate the crops once planted. He doesn't want the rain to stop any time soon.

"At this time of year when there is no crops in the ground I'd sooner let mother nature get the rain out of her system so when we plant the crops we can get her to do what she does best with no interruptions,” he said.