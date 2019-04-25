Growers hear about latest cane research

NEWS: Sugar Research Australia's Rob Magarey and Burdekin Productivity Services Terry Granshaw were among the speakers at a Grower Research update in Cannonvale which was organised by Sugar Research Australia.

A NEW sugarcane variety and ways to reduce sugar loss during harvest were some of the topics discussed at a grower research update last week.

Sugar Research Australia (SRA) organised the day in Cannonvale where speakers from its organisation and others from the CSIRO and Burdekin Productivity Services showcased the latest projects and research activity in the industry.

SRA communications manager Brad Pfeffer said among the topics spoken about was how the SRA creates new varieties, including an yet unnamed one which was trialled between Proserpine and Sarina.

Growers were also updated on the results of a program to reduce the amount of sugar lost during harvesting.

Recent progress and plans for future trials into the cause of yellow canopy syndrome disease, which turns sugarcane yellow and impacts on yield, were also talked about.

Farmers also heard about sugarcane root health and structure and how learning about this part of the plant has potential for the industry, as well as enhanced efficiency fertilisers and molecular assay of soil-borne pathogens.