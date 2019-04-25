Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEWS: Sugar Research Australia's Rob Magarey and Burdekin Productivity Services Terry Granshaw were among the speakers at a Grower Research update in Cannonvale which was organised by Sugar Research Australia.
NEWS: Sugar Research Australia's Rob Magarey and Burdekin Productivity Services Terry Granshaw were among the speakers at a Grower Research update in Cannonvale which was organised by Sugar Research Australia. Monique Preston
Rural

Growers hear about latest cane research

by Monique Preston
21st Apr 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW sugarcane variety and ways to reduce sugar loss during harvest were some of the topics discussed at a grower research update last week.

Sugar Research Australia (SRA) organised the day in Cannonvale where speakers from its organisation and others from the CSIRO and Burdekin Productivity Services showcased the latest projects and research activity in the industry.

SRA communications manager Brad Pfeffer said among the topics spoken about was how the SRA creates new varieties, including an yet unnamed one which was trialled between Proserpine and Sarina.

Growers were also updated on the results of a program to reduce the amount of sugar lost during harvesting.

Recent progress and plans for future trials into the cause of yellow canopy syndrome disease, which turns sugarcane yellow and impacts on yield, were also talked about.

Farmers also heard about sugarcane root health and structure and how learning about this part of the plant has potential for the industry, as well as enhanced efficiency fertilisers and molecular assay of soil-borne pathogens.

cane farmers grower update sugar research australia whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Prossy man in shock after home burns

    premium_icon Prossy man in shock after home burns

    News A Proserpine man is in shock after arriving to find his house destroyed by fire and smoke.

    Candidate signs under fire

    Candidate signs under fire

    News Dawson candidate signs vandalised.

    Man fined after refusing to leave club

    premium_icon Man fined after refusing to leave club

    Crime Bowen man faces court after refusing to leave club.

    Special remembrance for Di

    premium_icon Special remembrance for Di

    News Local woman remembers time in Air Force fondly.