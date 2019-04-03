Growers optimistic but nervous for winter season

DESPITE a favourable wet season with no serious flooding, Bowen farmers are optimistic, but nervous ahead of the coming season.

The region's growers are busy undertaking ground preparations, with a number already in the early stages of planting for the cooler months.

Experts say there has been plentiful rain to ensure a decent yield this winter.

However the threat of biological hazards caused by high humidity will be keeping growers on edge as they get ready for the harvest in May.

"The challenges will be pest and diseases,” Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker said.

"This wet humid type weather really attracts it so we might see trouble with bacteria spots, and white fly.”

Although the rain has been welcomed for the most part, the threat of pests can pose significant losses of income for farmers, not to mention food security, Mr Walker said.

Despite the threat however, Mr Walker told the Bowen Independent the only way now that volume can decrease is if another major weather event were to hit the region.

"The soil has good bottom water and it means we don't have to worry about water,” he said.

"If it was dry everyone would be panicking, but because we have that rain our dams and water tables are full and we can grow whatever we want.

"Now it's just a matter of not over supplying so the prices go down the gurgler.”

With volume prospects looking steady, Mr Walker said farmers will have to rely on consumers having the confidence to buy, and for retailers to not overcharge for the product.

The prices of capsicums for example are "criminal” at the moment according to Mr Walker who believes supermarkets are using the recent drought and the flooding as a reason to lift the prices up.

He said with picking season set to begin in May, some dry weather would be a welcome treat.

"Most growers are optimistic but nervous about how this year's going to go. We're coming off two bad years and some of us have lost a lot of money,” he said.

"A bit of rain is good but not every day. Ideally it would be nice if it stayed dry and allowed us to catch up and get ahead with land prep.

"But in saying that, if it's too easy you never make money.”