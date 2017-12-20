Growing own drug

A DITTMER cane farmhand pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to five charges after a search warrant revealed six marijuana plants, a water pipe and two unlicensed firearms with ammunition.

Peter John Evans, 56, told police he had been caring for the marijuana plants by using mesh to prevent "the chickens from getting to them” when officers found them 25m from his Henry St home on November 29, the court was told.

Police also seized an operable .22 calibre bolt-action rimfire rifle and .17 calibre Category A air rifle leaning against the lounge room wall for which Evans had no weapons licence.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Evans used the marijuana only for personal use and the air rifle was for shooting cane toads, while he found the .22 calibre bolt-action rifle in a hessian bag while clearing land near his house.

Evans was fined $1500 and convictions were recorded for all offences.