Growing success in rentals

Inge Hansen | 17th Jun 2017 12:00 PM
FLASH: A unit at Peninsula Apartments rented for $725 a week through Ray White Whitsunday.
FLASH: A unit at Peninsula Apartments rented for $725 a week through Ray White Whitsunday.

WHEN it comes to the rental department, Ray White Whitsunday has its system down pat.

"We're not perfect but we're striving to be perfect,” owner of Ray White Whitsunday Mark Beale said.

When Mr Beale realised the rental system inundated staff with a mountain of work, he wanted to see things done differently.

"So we decided to set up rentals in different departments,” he said.

"If we say to you, you're a property manager, you have an assistant but you're responsible for a bunch of different aspects, that's juggling too much at one time.

"It burnt the property managers out and they couldn't get everything done.”

Not only do the property managers have a foolproof system, other departments of Ray White do too, with a web based program allowing contractors, maintenance, electricians and painters to log and keep track of their jobs.

And with 700 residential and 150 commercial properties, such a program was essential to keep things running smoothly.

Operating in such a small town, Mr Beale said he struggled to find a qualified property manager who had experience and was able to adapt to the fast-paced culture of the company.

So again, they changed things around.

"I would rather employ someone who has no experience but has enthusiasm than someone who has experience but has no enthusiasm at all,” Mr Beale said.

"To do routine inspections, for example, you don't need experience, it's all about the person.

"We have Shelley McCormack and Donna Davis and they do up to 10 (inspections) a day so by the time you've worked three days, you've done 30 and you're pretty good at it.”

With combined experience of almost 100 years, there's no doubt the sales team at Ray White Whitsunday know their stuff.

Whitsunday Times

ray white whitsunday

