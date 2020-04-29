Grundy resigns as director of Greater Whitsunday Alliance

DIFFERENT ROLE: Al Grundy is no longer the director of Greater Whitsunday Alliance. Picture: GW3

AFTER being sworn in as a Division 2 councillor last week, Al Grundy has resigned from his position as Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) director, however, he is expected to stay closely aligned to the region’s peak, independent economic development body.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance chairman John Glanville congratulated Mr Grundy, who has had a 22-year career in tourism and private enterprise, on his election success.

“We were sorry to see his talent lost to the GW3 board but felt sure the Whitsunday Regional Council would benefit from his knowledge and experience,” Mr Glanville said.

Mr Grundy was appointed the role of GW3 board of director in February after the GW3 Nominations Committee led an EOI process, which included short-listing and interviewing to make their selection.

Mr Glanville said the Nominations Committee had reconvened to find a replacement for Mr Grundy.