Grundy takes new role on development board

STEP UP: The board of Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) has appointed Whitsunday businessman Mr Al Grundy as a director to the board. Picture: GW3

A NEW face has joined the board of Greater Whitsunday Alliance, with Whitsunday businessman Al Grundy stepping in to the director role.

Mr Grundy joins Greater Whitsunday Alliance (GW3) Chair Mr John Glanville and seven other directors on the board to guide the strategic outcomes for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday economic development organisation.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance Chair Mr John Glanville said Mr Grundy was a great fit for the board.

“With Al’s private enterprise background, his knowledge of the tourism industry and his domicile being in the Whitsunday region he ticked all the boxes.

“We are sure he will bring a lot of knowledge in both tourism and business to the GW3 board.”

Mr Grundy’s career has spanned 22 years in the Whitsundays as a director and partner in a marine tourism operation, Southern Cross Sailing Adventures.

He also developed the marketing cooperative brand Explore Whitsundays in 2008 to market live-aboard sailing tourism to domestic and international markets.

Mr Grundy also spent 10 years on the board of Tourism Whitsundays including three and a half years as the Chair and is currently in the Deputy Chair role.

Along with his passion for tourism Mr Grundy has spent the past five years involved in the Mackay Whitsundays Healthy Rivers to Reef Partnership, four of those years on the management committee and recently was appointed to the Queensland Shark Control Program Working Group.

Mr Grundy said economic development was critical for prosperity in regional communities.

“Across the greater Whitsunday region, I see that tourism can be a valuable contributor to local growth and jobs. In many ways many of us are in tourism without realising, from a service station providing fuel to top up a visitor’s tank to a cafe providing a meal to fill a visitor’s belly.

“We have wonderful foundations to build upon, with natural assets from coal and minerals to alluvial soils to National Parks and the islands, as well as the World Heritage listed Great Barrier Reef.

“Our growth strategy must include innovative ideas balanced with skills we already have.

“As a director I seek to add the conversation, bring ideas to the table from our community and businesses and ensure that the region is always represented,” Mr Grundy said.

Mr Glanville said the Nominations Committee led an exhaustive EOI process and including short listing and interviewing to get the best candidate from a quality field.

“The board was delighted with the volume and quality of applicants which proves GW3 is continuing to mature as an organisation and recognised as the organisation to drive the region forward,” Mr Glanville said.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance is the region’s peak, independent economic development body committed to making the Mackay, Isaac, Whitsunday region strong for generations.