GSL Aviation back to flying start

A BIRD'S eye view of the Whitsunday islands and reef reveals that not everything in the region was tarnished by the devastation of Cyclone Debbie last week.

GSL flight director Trent Brown flew over the area on Saturday to observe what impact Cyclone Debbie had on these iconic tourism destinations.

While many residents have suffered severe damage from the Category 4 Cyclone, Mr Brown said the flight showed islands and reef still in good shape.

"The islands and reef still look much the same, you can tell some vegetation looks different with some greenery stripped away from wind, but the beaches look pretty good," he said.

Mr Brown said today marked the first day of flight tour operations for the company since the cyclonic event.

"Everyone is very happy with their flights, it looks different for people who fly day in day out, but it doesn't look bad, just different," he said.

Mr Brown said there were encouraging signs for the weeks ahead, with minimal forward bookings cancelled and business expected to pick up once power had returned to more hotel rooms in the region.