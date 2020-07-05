Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Correctional Centre - The high security unit.
Maryborough Correctional Centre - The high security unit.
News

GUARD HOSPITALISED: Hot water used in prison attack

Jessica Cook
5th Jul 2020 3:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN officer from the Maryborough Correctional Centre has been hospitalised after an attack from an inmate.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon inside the inmate's cell.

The inmate allegedly threw hot water at one officer and hit a second officer in the face.

Although one officer was able to avoid the water and was uninjured, the second was punched in the face and taken to hospital.

A Department of Corrective Services spokesman said the male officer had since been discharged from hospital with no serious injuries.

The inmate involved was taken to the detention unit.

DCS is investigating the incident.

attack guard injuries prison
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $150 vouchers for parents

        premium_icon New $150 vouchers for parents

        News Parents will be able to apply for new $150 vouchers to help with children’s sport fees, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced.

        Search for missing man resumes

        premium_icon Search for missing man resumes

        News UPDATE: SES and police efforts will concentrate on the Mount Britton area, near...

        Man with propeller injury flown to Townsville

        premium_icon Man with propeller injury flown to Townsville

        Breaking UPDATE: The man, in his 40s, was struck in the face by a propeller.

        Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        premium_icon Shameful stat lays bare child safety crisis

        Politics It’s the stark figure that sheds a light of shame on Queensland’s child safety...