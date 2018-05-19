Guards to boost safety in Airlie Beach

SAFE NIGHT: Owner of Elite Security Kevin Burgess, secretary of Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct committee Margie Murphy with Rest and Recovery co-ordinator Dee Fraser, Cr Jan Clifford and Safe Night Precinct president Rob Romano.

THE Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct committee is in the process of bringing further positive change to the nocturnal hub of the Whitsundays.

On the agenda is continued submissions to the Office of Liquor Licensing and Gaming to allow the employment of two new full-time security guards in Airlie Beach.

"We are now back on track to really get some initiatives happening,” Airlie Beach SNP secretary Margie Murphy said.

"Hopefully we will have two extra Elite guards patrolling the street, which will be able to work in between venues.”

Ms Murphy said the increased security would take the pressure off police and help in removing troublemakers from the area.

The owner of Elite Security, Kevin Burgess, said the main aim of the security presence was to keep punters away from venue entrances.

"At the door of the venue there is normally people drinking and having a night out,” he said.

"So you move people away and less people get involved (in any altercation).”

Mr Burgess said the security presence would act to prevent any trouble before it began.

SNPs across key Queensland entertainment areas have boards that manage and plan for the precinct to address a range of community safety issues.

Round 15 of SNP funding is now open for applications, closing on May 31.

Also expected is a report written by Deacon University, which was due for release on April 30 but is yet to be issued.

Dee Fraser, co-ordinator of the Rest and Recovery group that operates in the SNP, said the committee had verbally received information from the university indicating that Airlie Beach's SNP "had done quite well”.

She said the SNP had a history of maintaining good lines of communication between all stakeholders - including venue managers, taxi drivers, police and security personnel - with a view to making a night out safer for all.