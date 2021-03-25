Guide: Top five things to do around Keswick Island

For more than a year, a tropical paradise off Mackay has been plagued with complaints about access issues.

Tensions were first raised on Keswick Island in March 2020 when the company with leasehold over parts of the island was called out for illegally trying to restrict public access to the tourism destination.

The local gem that is Basil Bay, one of the most beautiful beaches in the state, had long been a destination for Keswick Island residents and Mackay region boaties.

But signage China Bloom displayed in 2020 had prohibited boats from accessing the bay.

This was just the start of a long-running and well documented dispute between residents and China Bloom over access to the tropical paradise.

But in good news, tensions appeared to have simmered over recent weeks.

Keswick Island. Picture: Belinda McMahon/Stormybeachbelle

Last month, the island’s management group announced there would be a change in Keswick’s administration.

“Keswick Island management will be appointing a highly experienced facilities management company to assist with general facilities management duties, future improvement works and co-ordination with island residents,” it said in a statement.

“We thank the former managers of the island for their work. As part of our long-term commitment to the island, we will continue to monitor the performance of our ongoing management.”

Since then, it appears there has been a change on the island, with reports that boat trips for island residents to and from Keswick and Mackay have restarted again.

In light of this, here are five things you can do on your next trip to the island:

1. Go for a swim

The pristine water of Basil Bay is an enticing swimming spot that can be easily accessed on foot or on a buggy.

Nearby Arthur Bay can be visited via a walking trail at high tide, or with just a short walk from Basil Bay at low tide.

If those spots don’t interest you, there is a secluded beach boasting soft white sand, sparkling water and uninterrupted views towards the northern Whitsunday Islands at Connie Bay.

If you have a boat, you can explore the plenty of other private coves around the island with ease.

Keswick Island. Picture: Belinda McMahon/Stormybeachbelle

2. Bushwalking

If you have the time and energy, a bushwalk is one of the best ways to explore all the island has to offer.

There are spectacular views of the beaches and reef on offer after a hike through the hilly climbs of tropical vegetation.

3. Fishing and boating

A boat is the best way to access the island and take in all the spectacular views it has to offer.

The waters around Keswick Island are well known for deep sea and reef fishing.

Boats on Keswick Island for the Australia Day protest.

4. Whale watching

Through the months July to September, humpback whales are commonly seen around the island.

You can watch the whales from various locations including Basil Bay beach or any of the prominent headlands.

5. Go for a snorkel

If swimming doesn’t excite you, snorkelling the coral gardens that surround the island, discovering a shipwreck or exploring various dive sites might be more your pace.

There is plenty to explore when it comes to Keswick Island’s vibrant underwater ecosystem.

Access to the island is available via private boats.

