Guides help out Furry Friends

GUIDE HELPERS: Proserpine Girl Guide leader Cheryl Raiteri with the girls who chipped in to donate to the Furry Fundraisers.

THE Proserpine Girl Guides have been busy helping local group Fury Fundraising by donating 100 items of pet food.

On Friday at the Girl Guide Hall in Proserpine the girls made the donation which will help the Furry Friends in their mission to help abandoned or abused animals in the Whitsundays.

This includes vet bills, immunisations, desexing, food and medications for foster animals and any relevant council fees to save animals on death row in our local pounds.

The donation of 100 items is part of the Girl Guides Centenary Challenge.

The 100 years since the forming of the Girl Guide organisation in Queensland will culminate in a camp out in Brisbane next year.

Volunteer with Fury Friends, Michelle Vicary was truly moved by young guides who cared so much about a group of abandoned pets, and the group's efforts to save their lives.

"It really was very touching," she said.

"We really do appreciate you raising awareness of these awesome young ladies, because it's important that they get recognition for their caring, and positive efforts in our area."