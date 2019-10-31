Guilty verdict: Girl horrifically raped by father

An Ipswich father has been found guilty of raping his young daughter over nine years.

An Ipswich father has been found guilty of raping his young daughter over nine years.

AN Ipswich father brutally raped his daughter and subjected her to horrific sexual abuse from the age of five, a jury has found.

The 55-year-old man sat very still as the jury delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon in Brisbane District Court, finding him guilty of seven counts of rape and seven other child sex offences.

'This is going to hurt': 'Rapist' dad's horrid words to girl

Throughout the four-day trial, the court was told the father carried out the horrific acts at their family homes and at isolated areas across Ipswich and Brisbane.

Once he climbed through his daughter's window and told her to lie on the floor naked before raping her.

"He told (the girl) 'This is going to hurt'," prosecutor Liz Kelso told the court.

"During this time she was crying, telling him to stop and in response he put his hand over her mouth …"

Defence barrister Adrian Braithwaite argued there were a number of inconsistencies with the victim's story.

He said that it was "implausible" that the man would have raped his daughter in a household where a number of people lived.

Judge Leanne Clare adjourned the sentence until a later date. - NewsRegional

*For 24-hour sexual violence and domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.