Gun and ammunition found in house search

IN COURT: A man faced Bowen Magistrates Court after a gun and ammunition were found. Monique Preston

A MAN caught with a gun and ammunition in his bedroom without licences for them has been fined $800.

Peter Clarence Riley, 53, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last Tuesday to unlawful possession of a category A weapon and having no authority to possessing explosives.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police were called to a Bowen house where a use of a weapon had been threatened on February 3.

When police arrived they found Riley lying on a bed in a bedroom.

Sgt Myors said police found was a box of .22 ammunition on the bedside table and a .22 bolt action rifle in a cloth bag under the bed.

A bolt to the rifle was in the bag with the gun and the magazine for the rifle was on the table next to the ammunition, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard that when Riley was arrested, he told police he "bought the gun from a backpacker years ago" and "used it to slaughter pigs for food".

While he was fined, not conviction was recorded by the court.